Fall Guys Guide: Tips and Tricks to Win All Trials

We tell you the best strategies to win crowns in Fall Guys easily, a review of the most useful tips and tricks for each test.

Yes, we know. Winning at Fall Guys is not easy. Even Kun Agüero celebrates his victories more than those of the Premier. Succeeding in a battle royale has always been difficult and in the case of the Mediatonic and Devolver Digital game, more so. Here you also have to have a bit of fortune in the initial draw, when the starting positions are divided, and cross your fingers when teams are made, in case the flute sounds and for once we are not surrounded by one-armed. That is why every crown we win is worth celebrating in Neptuno, Cibeles or Canaletas. If you’re tired of falling in the first round, or sick of wearing the pigeon suit, this guide is for you. A compilation of the best tips, tricks and strategies for all Fall Guys tests. Because yes, friends, although this seems more difficult than Yellow Humor, there is light at the end of the tunnel and we are going to make you champions. Or not.

Vertigo Heights

One of the easiest races in all of Fall Guys. A combination of rotating platforms and giant balls that fall towards us. The best thing to do to gain speed is to move and always run in the same direction as the platforms. Once the first batch is over, the rain of balls comes, for which it is enough to be attentive to the smoke from the cannons (which comes out just before they fire), and when choosing a path, keep in mind that between one ball and another they pass several seconds that you can take advantage of to advance without problem. In the second batch of turntables, if you get stuck, don’t be afraid to drop. The lower path is quite quick and easy. Maybe not to win the game, but to qualify. (To win you will have to link what we said before, several discs in which you run in the direction in which they rotate). The only difficulty comes at the end. Always remember that on the penultimate slope there is a jump, the first time something difficult to see. If you need help with it, use momentum. The rest is to go to one of the ends (where fewer balls pass) and climb the last slope.

Final balance

The biggest problem at this level lies in the areas where people accumulate and there is traffic. Because of the crowds, many platforms are practically vertical and there is no way to cross them, so be patient. It is one of the phases that lasts the most, so do not throw in the towel, you can always go back. Also, we have a little trick that may help you. When you are going to go from one platform to another and the new one is at a lower height (due to its inclination, normally), do not jump. We repeat, do not jump, nothing to press the X button. Just let yourself fall. When jumping, the characters are as if their ankles were bent, they take time to get up and many times they begin to slip and do not stop rolling until they fall into the void. If you just let yourself fall, the character recovers quickly and can gradually climb a sloping platform. Use this to exit the squad and open a gap. Once the path is clear, everything is much easier.

Tiptoe

One of the tests that we will encounter the most at the gates of the final. As in the famous burgers of Humor Amarillo, we have to avoid a space looking for the way between false platforms. It’s a good place to get the “Face First” trophy, which consists of falling more than ten times and still qualifying. Until the final moments there is nothing decided here. At first it is best to try without fear. Jump and fall, jump and fall. From the middle, it is time to memorize the path, because if we fall there are times when it is not marked. And in the final stretch, it is best to wait and keep your balance. People pile up on the last platform discovered and by pushing them they find out the final stage of the journey. You do not get on the last platform, go two or three behind and stay tuned. When the route is already sensed, run out and fill the final gap. Do not rush, the nerves and grabs will make enough people fall to qualify. If you are not satisfied with passing the phase and what you want is to win, you have to be in that final hubbub, and for that you have to handle the grabs well. Hold on to the users in the center of the platform and if they push or grab you, don’t move the joystick like crazy or you’ll be thrown. Return the grip or move the stick slightly towards the funny man who has caught you, so as not to go backwards. If you are good at jumping, keep in mind that a jump with momentum is enough to reach the goal from the penultimate row of platforms.



