Expanding the amount of clothes available to Fall Guys players, it was announced that the title will receive, next Tuesday (12), costumes coming directly from Doom.

The novelty can be seen in the short teaser below, which also brings the date in question for the launch of the garments (judging by the name Costumes, we imagine that there is more to come).

