Fall Guys Gearing Up For The Cold In Its Third Season

Winter Knockout has a winter atmosphere, in keeping with the season of the year that we are about to enter.

Winter is coming, and with it the coats, the gloves and the blanket. But for the characters in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the winter season means more trials and more challenges. Mediatonic, the studio behind the project, has revealed that the third season will be called Winter Knockout.

The developer asked 300 volunteers on Twitter to participate in a community puzzle, a puzzle that would reveal the setting for the next season. Each person who responded received a riddle directly to their private mailbox. In less than a day, the players came together to put together all the pieces of the puzzle.

How could it be otherwise, the official Fall Guys account celebrated the speed of the community in unraveling the mystery. The tweet, which you can see below, is accompanied by the first image, which, to no one’s surprise, shows the leading figures well prepared for the coldest season of the year. And it is not for less, the snow lurks and the penguins roam at ease. Several new skins are also glimpsed.

More than 10 million units sold on Steam

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on Steam and on PS4 (also backward compatible on the new PS5). Since its launch, the Mediatonic title has surpassed the odd record. For starters, it’s the most downloaded free PS Plus game to date. That has not prevented the game from selling very well on Valve’s platform, as it has managed to exceed 10 million units.

Together with Among Us! and Genshin Impact, this video game has been one of the great surprises of the year. The challenge will be for them to continue to offer content so that players stay at the controls for as long as possible. With the third season in the making, it’s time to prepare for new tests and challenges.



