Fall Guys: Everything We Know About Season 2

We go over everything we know about Season 2 in Fall Guys. It will be made official on August 27 as part of the opening of Gamescom 2020.

Fall Guys have broken all records since their arrival in early August. The success of Mediatonic and Devolver Digital has not ceased to incorporate a multitude of improvements and collaborations with other brands in a matter of weeks. But the future is near. The next step for the brand is in its second season. In this piece we will review what we know so far about her.

Fall Guys is great and all….but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯 Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live. Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

Fall Guys: Season 2, reveal date, and everything we know

Season 2 of Fall Guys will be revealed as part of the opening ceremony of Gamescom 2020. The so-called Opening Night Live has been the chosen setting to show some of the content that we will receive soon in the game.

The event will begin on August 27 at 20:00 CEST. Its producer, Geoff Keighley, anticipated the news as one of the highlights to look forward to during the gala. This was confirmed through Twitter.

So far no official information about the content it will bring has been released. The logical thing is that this new stage will translate into new game modes, cosmetic elements, corrections and improvements for both the PS4 and PC versions. The patches have not ceased since their launch, and the study has proposed to eradicate the scourge of cheaters with measures such as disabling the Family Sharing function on Steam.

Will it have a mobile version? It is still a mystery … except in China, where the battle royale will come to smartphones. We also look forward to new collaborations that follow in the footsteps of Portal, Team Fortress and the rest of the participating titles. No wonder it’s busting the internet.

You are in the last days to get hold of it through your PS Plus subscription. Until September 1, you can redeem it so that it remains forever in your PS4 digital library, as long as you are registered for membership.



