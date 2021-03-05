Fall Guys dolls eat by the feet; Yes, you did not read wrong

Fall Guys was one of the most popular titles of 2020, and even today we have thousands of players competing assiduously in the battle royale scavenger hunts! Thanks to his world and characters full of charisma, his fans tend to elaborate several theories, and at least one of them was confirmed today!

On the official Twitter account of the game, the Mediatonic studio has ensured that all the competitors we meet in the matches are fed by your feet, which is both disgusting and fascinating:

I was hoping this lore would catch on but it never did https://t.co/tvB0XMkUYu — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 3, 2021

The game’s community director himself said that “the Fall Guys absorb things through their feet”. Ew! What did you think of this unusual information? Will you still be able to face the characters the same way after you know that? Comment!