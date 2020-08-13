Fall Guys details what’s new in their first major update

The Mediatonic title hopes to be able to update this Thursday with a rotation of phases that includes the incorporation of a new test: Jump Showdown.

Mediatonic, the development team of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has confirmed that the expected first major update of the game will begin rolling from this Thursday, although they have not confirmed the exact time. The company’s official Discord server and official Twitter channels have once again served as a means of communication with users, who already number in the millions, but for now we can already get an idea of ​​what the patch will bring.

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨 Jump Showdown – A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑 We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW! Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌 More new levels will be coming soon – along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

Contents and news of the Fall Guys update

In the absence of knowing what exact news this first Fall Guys update will incorporate, the first and most striking thing is the rotation in the survival maps, as a new test called Jump Showdown is added. Let’s take a look at the breakdown, which like any patch mainly comes to fix some reported bugs.

New Test on Survival Maps: Jump Showdown

The final round will be more varied: the probability of Royal Fumble decreases

A bug that corrupted the start of the game will be fixed

The error messages on the marchmaking and servers will change

Compatibility with some PC controls will be fixed

The problem that prevented getting the Bug Tease trophy will be fixed

The problem of physics in levels like Tip Toe will be turned around

The problem of collusions in Block Party, which sometimes prevents overcoming blocks, will be solved.

The error message in matchmaking due to saturation of requests will be fixed

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is one of the video games of the moment. The title is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC; totally free during this month of August for those who are subscribed to PS Plus. Here we tell you the exact dates to be able to download Fall Guys free of charge if you are members of the Sony service. It is not ruled out that the game will reach other platforms in the future.



