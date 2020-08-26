Fall Guys debuts in Resident Evil 3 thanks to a mod

Jill Valentine, Carlos Oliveira and Nemesis now look much more carefree, but they continue to shoot as before. In the absence of Chino Cudeiro, from Yellow Humor, paying a visit to Raccoon City, it is good that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the revelation game of recent weeks, does.

Resident Evil 3 Remake has opened its doors to such colorful characters as Canela, one of the friendly protagonists of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but only in the PC version, as it is the only one that allows the installation of mods. How could it be otherwise, the modders (Crazy Potato, specifically) have got down to work and have already managed the appearance of the Fall Guys characters in Capcom’s survival horror.

Jill and Carlos, the brand new protagonists of Resident Evil 3 Remake, have not attended a geek convention, but anyone would tell. The Jilly Bean mod disguises them directly as the Fall Guys characters, with costumes that look like something out of a cosplay session. As if that weren’t enough, the terrifying Nemesis also appears in that guise, so it’s not as scary as it used to be. You can see this mod in action in the video below these lines.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PlayStation 4 (still free for PlayStation Plus users) and Steam. Mediatonic is preparing a version for mobile devices, which at least for the moment is exclusively planned for the Chinese market. In addition, the developer will present the second season during the opening of Gamescom 2020, scheduled for August 27 in digital format.

Resident Evil sales accompany

More than 100 million units. That’s what the entire Resident Evil saga has sold to date. The seventh installment, the great winner, has reached 7.9 million units sold and has surpassed Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. For its part, Resident Evil 3 Remake has not managed to keep up with the previous remake (7, 2 million in total), as it has sold at a slower rate. Thus, in its first three months, the game starring Jill Valentine placed 2.7 million copies in the homes of players, while Resident Evil 2 surpassed 4 million in a shorter period.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.



