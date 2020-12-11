Fall Guys Debuts First Trailer for Season 3

Mediatonic reveals that Winter Knockout will begin on December 15, in a new season set in winter. Another year, another gala of The Game Awards, the video game event that closes the year with the awards ceremony for the highlights of the last 12 months.

Journalist Geoff Keighley has once again put on a show where there has been time for awards and exclusive announcements. One of the trailers that has been shown during the gala is that of Season 3 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the title in the Yellow Humor style of Mediatonic. And when will it arrive? Next December 15

Winter Knockout is the name of this new season, which in keeping with the season of the year, brings winter directly to the video game. We can expect snowy scenery, ice, slippery surfaces and cold, very cold. Hence most of the characters are clad in a thick coat.

Offers during The Game Awards 2020

Coinciding with the 2020 The Game Awards gala, the companies have wanted to offer the odd discount. In the case of Steam, many of the nominees can be purchased at a reduced price, including some of the titles that are candidates to win this year’s GOTY. For example, DOOM Eternal is available at 19.79 euros, while Hades, the success of Supergiant Games, can be found at only 16.79 euros. Players will also have the opportunity to get hold of titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 3 Remake or Ori and the Will of the Wisps for a lower price than usual.

Another of the companies that has joined these discounts is Sony Interactive Entertainment, which on the occasion of The Game Awards 2020 has revealed its offers on the PS Store, both for PS4 and PS5. Thus, Watch Dogs: Legion goes on to cost 45.49 euros, while DOOM Eternal is available for 23.09 euros. We invite you to take a look at our selection at this link.



