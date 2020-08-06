Fall Guys creates a school; eye to Fall Gang KnockOut

The first clones and copies of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, one of the summer hits, are now available on PS4 and Steam, and free with PS Plus.

The phenomenon Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is beginning to get out of hand with its own developers. The hilarious indie from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital, which is free with PlayStation Plus (and at 19.99 euros on Steam), has been so successful that it already has its first plagiarism. This is Fall Gang: KnockOut, a game available for iOS devices (that is, iPhone and iPad) that seems to have gone against the clock in the App Store with the intention of catching a piece of the cake. It is available completely free of charge (more would be missing) and has an aesthetic and a playable proposal that, let’s say, “sounds like something to us”. Those who say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery surely do not know this case. The Fall Guys’ own official Twitter account has joked about the subject and was pulling hair with the appearance of its poor characters in this alternative universe.

Look how they massacred my boy 😩 pic.twitter.com/TveIm90rUu — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

Fall Guys numbers

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been one of the August surprises on PS4. The title has given the surprise and has left launching as one of the free games of PlayStation Plus, where we remind you that you can also download the remastered campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The work of Mediatonic proposes an all against all for 100 players who, over several rounds, have had to overcome all kinds of races, challenges and challenges, each one more ridiculous. An explosion of color, falls and blows that guarantees the laughter of those who try it and that on Steam is breaking records, with peaks of up to 76,000 people simultaneously. In fact, during their first hours of life the servers experienced various problems and crashes due to the massive influx of players. According to the game account, more than a million and a half in 24 hours. With such success we have one thing clear: this plagiarism will not be the last.



