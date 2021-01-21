Fall Guys could be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

The Xbox Game Pass tends to receive big AAA games as well as the main indie games on the market, and Fall Guys can supply Microsoft’s rich subscription service catalog soon – and, as a result, possibly hit the Xbox platforms!

The rumor gained a lot of strength after the official Xbox Game Pass profile on Instagram replied to a player who commented “I wanted Fall Guys on the Xbox Game Pass”, receiving as a response from the profile: “he’s coming!”

The information was replicated by the insider profile Nibel on Twitter, as you can see above, but unfortunately the information was denied by the official game profile minutes later on the same network:

Sorry – there has been a bit of a mixup – Fall Guys is not coming to Xbox Game Pass! — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 20, 2021

“Sorry, but there was a bit of confusion. Fall Guys is not coming to the Xbox Game Pass!” It remains to be seen whether someone from Microsoft ended up leaking information earlier than it should, whether the denial of developer Mediatonic is only valid for the near future, or whether we will see multiplayer on the service in just a few months.

For now, Fall Guys is only available on PC and PS4. Would you like to play it on Xbox or PC with Game Pass? Comment below!