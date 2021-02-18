Fall Guys coming out on Nintendo Switch in summer

The successful title will be released on a new platform, as announced during the Nintendo Direct. The time has come for Nintendo Switch when it comes to information.

The Kyoto company has drawn the stage, a new and long-awaited Nintendo Direct, which we have broadcast directly from MeriStation, not only through the news, but also from our YouTube channel and from live in text format. The Japanese have announced that the successful Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be released in the summer for the Kyoto machine.

Mediatonic’s video game is a kind of Yellow Humor, a battle royale that is based on a series of crazy tests in which players compete not to be eliminated. The developer has already mentioned that its intention was to launch the product on new platforms to reach more users. Furthermore, they consider that the life of the title has only just begun.

Almost 80 million consoles sold

Nintendo Switch has become one of the most successful pieces of hardware on the market. During the presentation of financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Japanese updated their sales figures. Thus, the machine has already sold more than 79.87 million units worldwide, a figure with which they have managed to officially surpass Nintendo 3DS. Between October 1, 2020 and December 31, more than 11 million consoles were sold.

Forecasts remain very positive for the coming months. Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, stressed again that the console has not exceeded half its natural life cycle, a statement that he also made in 2020. According to the manager, they will be able “to offer a great variety of different games “Since Switch is” both a home console and a portable one. ” He also added that they can still do much more in the coming years.