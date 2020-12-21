Fall Guys Celebrates Christmas With A Fun Live-Action

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic present a hilarious live action Christmas video clip and offer a free skin for the support of fans.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has presented a new Christmas trailer in live action or real action format to celebrate the arrival of Christmas, a witty and fun trailer that introduces us to the Christmas theme of its season 3 through a short story of the most hilarious and what you can see heading this news. This is how both Devolver Digital and Mediatonic have presented it through their usual channels.

Gift Santa Claus appearance

Thus, taking advantage of the already imminent Christmas season, the creators of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout wanted to thank the support of their community with a very special gift that comes at the ideal time; And it is that between today December 21 and next day 25, Christmas, any player who connects to the title will be able to get such a special Christmas skin of Santa Claus. This is an exclusive look made up of the typical red Santa Claus hat and coat and a matching long white beard.

“From all of us at Mediatonic and Devolver Digital… We would really like to thank you all for your support this year! We have given you all something for this Christmas holidays. Devolver also made a live action Christmas announcement for the occasion ”, they share from the official Devolver Digital account on Twitter.

With the arrival of Season 3, Fall Guys welcomes 7 newly minted trials along with over 30 new skins for the game’s bouncy characters; In addition, the Ranks of Crowns event offers a number of exclusive rewards. On the other hand, private rooms reach, for the moment, only content creators or streamers, although it should not take long to reach the rest of the regular players of one of the sensations of this year 2020.



