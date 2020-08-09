Fall Guys becomes the biggest release in Devolver history

Mediatoni, the studio run by Fall Guys, announces that they reach one and a half million players in just 24 hours, with a large peak of simultaneous players.

There has been no game more viral this past week than Fall Guys, both on Steam and PlayStation 4, to the point that it has already been plagiarized. His sense of humor and simplicity has permeated gamers around the world, becoming the biggest launch success in the history of Devolver Digital, the publisher specializing in independent games.

One of the great surprises of 2020

In this way, Fall Guys surpasses SCUM, the survival online game that until now boasted that honor with more than 68,000 players in September 2018, by almost double the number of players, and is currently the fourth most played game. on Steam, only after authentic and almost unbeatable titans in this type of list such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2 and PUBG.

To this must be added the huge number of players who will be enjoying it thanks to their PS Plus subscription, since Fall Guys is included among the free games of August, and thus, adding those of PS4 and Steam, the game of Mediatonic has already reached a whopping 1.5 million players, and that’s just in its first 24 hours.

But not only that, but, returning to PC, it has also achieved the highest peak of simultaneous players on Steam among the titles that appeared in this current year 2020. With 124,772 players it surpasses others such as DOOM Eternal, Sea of ​​Thieves, Resident Evil 3 or Horizon: Zero Dawn. A great success, no doubt, for a British study of just 30 people.

In fact, this success meant that Fall Guys were not without problems on their servers during their first day on the market, something that will surely be solved largely thanks to the first patch they are already working on at Mediatonic. “We are already working on our first patch for the game, listening to all your ideas and your feedback,” they said from the studio. “We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us.”



