Fall Guys Announces Ratchet & Clank Event in New Trailer

Fall Guys, the multiplayer phenomenon that looks like Faustão’s Olympics, announced today, the 22nd, that it will be collaborating with Ratchet and Clank. Characters will appear in the game as unlockable skins in the new limited-time event.

The first character that can be released is Ratchet. Players will have a list of objectives that release character coins. It’s things like “Dive 50 times” or “Reach round 4 on the Squad Duos Show”.

Each accomplished objective frees up a certain number of coins, and accumulating enough frees up themed cosmetics, such as colors and backgrounds. And of course, among the biggest prizes are the pants and then the top to dress your doll as Ratchet. But time is limited to get the character. The event will run from the 26th of July until the 1st of August only.

After that, we move on to Clank. The trailer even shows the robotic helper’s outfit, but he doesn’t appear in action during the video. The official blog informs that the rules for obtaining it will be the same, except that the period in which it will be available is between the 6th and the 15th of August.

Completing both events, getting all the items for both Ratchet and Clank, also unlocks a special item: a Rivet banner.

Fall Guys is available for PS4 and PC, with promises to hit Switch and Xbox later this year.