Fall Guys Adds More Sonic the Hedgehog Skins

Fall Guys and Sonic the Hedgehog are collaborating with each other to add even more skins to the Party Battle Royale game. Previously, skins based on the titular character itself were added to Fall Guys, along with the snide Knuckles, but now players will be able to dress up as even more characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

One of the reasons why players keep coming back to Fall Guys is collaboration with other video games. Now there are many Fall Guys skins based on popular video game characters that players can earn, and very soon there will be five skins inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog in the game.

Fall Guys posted an image of skins on their Twitter account, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Knuckles the Echidna, Tails, Dr. Eggman and Super Sonic. The image shows Sonic the hedgehog running on a track inspired by the iconic Green Hill Zone, which is the first track where fans play in many Sonic the Hedgehog games. Tails, Knuckles and Eggman follow Sonic the hedgehog, and Super Sonic flies over other characters.

Many Sonic the Hedgehog fans expressed their excitement in responses to the tweet, saying they couldn’t wait to get the skins, especially the new ones, as some had already received Sonic and Knuckles when they were first released. Some Twitter users have also mentioned that they want other Sonic the Hedgehog characters, such as Shadow the Hedgehog and Amy Rose, to become skins in Fall Guys in the future.

These skins will be available during the Sonic the Hedgehog event in Fall Guys, known as Sonic’s Adventure. In addition to receiving these skins, players will be able to take part in the Sonic show created for this event and play a completely new round. The event will start on August 11 and end on August 15.

2022 promises to be a great year for Sonic the Hedgehog fans. In early April, the long-awaited sequel to the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released, and at the end of 2024, the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was announced. At the end, a collection of retro games, known as Sonic Origins, was released. June’s. The upcoming open-world game, Sonic Frontiers, is expected to be released later this year. As Sonic the Hedgehog returns, this collaboration with Fall Guys shows that Sonic won’t slow down anytime soon.

Fall Guys is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.