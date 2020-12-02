Fall Guys adds another million on Steam

The summer game has been, together with Among Us and Genshin Impact, one of the great surprises of this atypical 2020.

The new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is on the horizon. With the winter theme in the background, Mediatonic will add a whole new series of challenges. And for challenges, that of succeeding in the market, something that this crazy proposal has more than achieved. It had already been anticipated that the title had sold 10 million units on Steam, but the data has just been updated by Mediatonic itself in a press release. The game thus adds another million more, so it exceeds 11 million copies only on the Valve platform.

It has not been reported how many games have come on PS4. Not surprisingly, the title was released in August as one of the free PS Plus games, so that many users were able to access it thanks to the PlayStation service. The production of Mediatonic was then made with another important record, since to date it is the most downloaded PS Plus title.

Winter Knockout, Season 3

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will premiere its third season very soon. Although the roadmap has not yet been revealed, the game’s official Twitter account recently hosted a small game in which various members of the community were chosen. Together, they solved the different clues and uncovered the poster for the new season. In the line of the season that is to come, the cold is the clear protagonist. Can you survive the snow or will you slide until you are eliminated? Discover this and much more at Winter Knockout.

Although Mediatonic has expressed a desire to move the game to other platforms, at the moment it is only available on the systems announced from the beginning, PS4 (and PS5 through backward compatibility) and Steam on PC. We will have to wait to find out if they have other versions running.



