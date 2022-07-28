Falcons Sign Former Nebraska Football Star

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Nebraska standout Darrion Daniels to a one-year contract ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Daniels played his final season of varsity law for the Cornhuskers in 2019 after four years as a quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He made a career-high 27 tackles in eight games at Lincoln.

Daniels signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent after not being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, but was moved to the active roster for four games, recording a total of four ball selections. He also spent the 2021 season on the Niners’ practice squad.

Daniels was signed to replace veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who unexpectedly announced his retirement earlier this month. The Falcons started their first day of training camp with just 89 players, but now they have a full 90-man roster.

The second day of Falcons training camp starts this morning.