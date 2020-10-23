Falconeer gameplay: we play on Xbox Series X at 4K

We played several chapters of the game Falconeer, which will be available for departure on Xbox and PC platforms from November 10.

The Falconeer is one of the Xbox Series X | S launch games scheduled for November 10, which will also be released on Xbox One and PC. The title, basically developed by Tomas Sala, invites us to control some of the legendary falconers in the air in a game that we can define as a third-person air combat title in the middle of an open world. With this proposal we find a game that combines the classic mechanics of air combat games, but on the back of a great beast and with an arcade touch. We have captured gameplay at 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X, and that you can see from the YouTube channel. You have it scrolling in this article.

During our game with the title we have been able to move freely through a world with a very particular aesthetic and that saving the distances, can remind us of Sea of ​​Thieves. We come across four campaigns that tell a story from a different point of view, and some are intertwined with each other, at least from what we have seen in the missions that we can talk about in this impressions. In each of them we have a series of main missions, but also other sidequests that we can solve and surprises that we can find simply by exploring, such as time trials or dynamic events.

Control is one of the most outstanding elements of the game: we can accelerate with a button and recharge energy by plummeting, while on the other hand we can shoot with some ease, roll back and forth and pick up objects in the sea to leave them fall on our targets, such as bombs. In addition, we have a very effective enemy marking system that allows us to follow the trail and turn without losing sight of them, something that is appreciated.



