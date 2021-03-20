Falcon and Winter Soldier: Sharon Carter will bring news

In a recent interview with the Nylon portal, actress Emily VanCamp commented on some of the news that her character Sharon Carter will have in the series Falcão and the Winter Soldier.

According to her, everyone involved in Marvel’s production is incredible. “You feel part of this big family. And this time, we have the chance to see another side of it, which made it even more interesting for me ”, she revealed.

Although Emily VanCamp’s speech is deliberately vague, somehow, there is the creation of new expectations about what the audience may have of the character. For the time being, few images of her participation have been released, which ended up leaving many doubts about her dynamics and role in the series.

It is worth remembering that Sharon was seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last time in Captain America: Civil War, a film released in 2016. Since then, many things have happened to the characters and many conflicts have not had their direct participation.

Sharon Carter: MCU character participates in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The debut of Falcão and the Winter Soldier managed to establish some of the main conflicts of the series in its first minutes. It is known that the introduction of a new Captain America may stir up the deepest feelings of some characters, such as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

In this way, Sharon Carter can also emerge as an opponent to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), considering that she had a great bond with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Apparently, the character will also develop a great alliance with Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Sam.

So, let’s wait for more news! Next week, a new episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available on Disney +.