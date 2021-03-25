Falcon and the Winter Soldier: new video presents details

This Thursday (25), Marvel released a new complementary video for the series Falcão and the Winter Soldier. The Continuation Featurette (Continuation Resource, in a free translation) presents an interview with the production directors, giving points of view about scenes and issues that will still be addressed throughout the episodes.

Like WandaVision, Marvel’s new series is being broadcast in a weekly distribution format. Last Friday (19), the audience was able to follow the beginning of the new saga of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

However, many doubts were thrown at viewers, fostering several interesting discussions about the characters and what the production will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the new full video:

Hawk and the Winter Soldier: high expectations for the launch of episode 1×2

As unpublished images from the Marvel series are being presented, director Kari Skogland, showrunner and screenwriter Malcolm Spellman and executive producer Nate Moore comment on what Falcão and the Winter Soldier reserves for Disney + subscribers.

It is worth remembering that the opening episode highlighted, in its final minutes, the government’s decision to appoint a new Captain America – contrary to Steve Rogers’ original decision and the possible choice of the hero Falcão. Viewers also watched a certain arc of redemption from Bucky, while trying to deal with his past traumas.

Thus, the episode to be shown next Friday (26) promises to add many tensions to the plot. In addition, many fans already want to know how to introduce some characters in the narrative, such as Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily Vancamp).

So don’t miss it!