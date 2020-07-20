Falcon and the Winter Soldier is delayed and WandaVision remains in 2020

Marvel Studios delays the premiere of its first series while the Wanda and Vision series remains dated; Hawkeye already has female directors.

Intense days of rumors about upcoming Marvel Studios series for Disney + such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision; And it is that The Hollywood Reporter recently assured that both series had suffered a delay in their premiere due to the global crisis of the coronavirus and that their expected release dates would not arrive in August and December, respectively. Now, and as they have corrected from said medium, WandaVision for the moment is maintained for the end of the year, although the series starring Falcon and Bucky has suffered a slight delay due to the setbacks of its filming.

Hawkeye series already has female directors

Thus, as they point out from The Hollywood Reporter, “The first series was going to be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the series has been delayed because the coronavirus pandemic has affected production. Other series include WandaVision (later in 2020), Loki (spring 2021), and Hawkeye, “thus keeping the release dates on Disney + for the time being except for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which could arrive in autumn instead of this summer.

And it is that we remember that the pandemic affected the filming of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Europe, while in Atlanta, United States, they have not yet been able to complete the remaining material. We will have to wait to see how the filming restrictions evolve and if Marvel Studios finally completes the production so that it can be released this year on Disney +.

On the other hand, Hawkeye, another of the series planned by Marvel Studios to give continuity to Hawkeye and its successor, Kate Bishop, already has confirmed directors with the creative duo formed by Bert & Bertie who will share the direction of some chapters with the director Rhys Thomas. Actor Jeremy Renner repeats as Hawkeye although at the moment there is no confirmed actress for the role of Kate Bishop, the young woman who will collect the Hawkeye mantle at UCM, as has happened in the comics.



