Falcon and the Winter Soldier: introducing new character

Hawk and the Winter Soldier is expected to introduce yet another new character to the MCU. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV, the series’ screenwriter, Malcolm Spellman, confirmed the appearance for episode 5 and even suggested that this person would be a good partner for Thor.

Who is the new character in the Marvel series?

Marvel is known for taking great care to avoid spoilers of its productions, which makes it difficult to predict who the new character will be. Although Spellman did not give any details about the appearance, there is a good chance that this “tip” is true.

After the criticism that WandaVision received for giving some “false clues” to the fans, the studio would hardly make the same mistake.

Who has appeared in the series?

With fewer episodes than WandaVision, Marvel’s new series was quick to establish its narrative. After a first chapter with Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Sam (Anthony Mackie) separated, the pair soon came together to deal with John Walker as the new Captain America and the threat of the group Stateless.

In the last chapter of Hawk and the Winter Soldier, we were introduced to some characters, such as Walker’s partner, Black Star (Lemar Hoskins), and the super soldier who fought against Bucky in the 1950s, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly).

The episode ends by suggesting the return of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), leaving only Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) as the only confirmed character who has yet to appear.

You can check out the new episodes of Hawk and the Winter Soldier every Friday at Disney +.