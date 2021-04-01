Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 3 will be long

Falcão and the Winter Soldier recently arrived at Disney + and has already made history as the series that had the platform’s best debut. The third episode of the production is supposed to be the longest to date, with 54 minutes.

Where did this information come from?

The news was shared by a Reddit user, u / Plenty_Echidna_545. He says the next chapter will take 54 minutes, including the credits’ time. This user has already set the duration for the other two episodes in the series and also for all WandaVision chapters.

On average, the Falcão and Winter Soldier credits are usually 7 minutes long. This means that the 3rd episode would have 47 minutes of history, four more than the other two first chapters. Although it doesn’t seem like much, this extra time can be dedicated to re-introducing some characters, such as Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

What has happened on the series so far?

In its first episode, the series showed separately the life of Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) six months after the fight against Thanos. In the last seconds of the chapter, we see John Walker (Wyatt Russell) taking on the mantle of Captain America.

In the second episode, the pair finally get together to investigate the group Stateless. The two also make it clear that they did not like to see Walker carrying the shield that belonged to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

The chapter ends with a threat from the new Captain America to Bucky and Sam and the pair looking for Baron Zemo to help them find the Stateless.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier has new episodes every Friday at Disney +.