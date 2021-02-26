Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Baron Zemo’s attack

Closer and closer to debuting at Disney +, Falcão and the Winter Soldier won another teaser with some new scenes. In it, we see Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) stating that “we need a Captain” and then Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) with the famous Captain America shield in hand.

The video also shows a new attack by Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the villain of Captain America: Civil War, who returns to the new Marvel series. Check out:

What to expect from Falcão and the Winter Soldier?

Over six episodes, we’ll see Wilson and Barnes test their skills – and patience with each other – on a global adventure. At the same time, Wilson will have to deal with the responsibility of taking on the mantle of Captain America.

In addition to the protagonists Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, we will have back to the MCU, Daniel Brühl as the villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The cast also features Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

In the comics, John Walker, also known as American Agent or Super Patriot, is considered a villain who imitates Captain America. Will he be allying with Baron Zemo in the series?

Hawk and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19 at Disney +.