Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 5 Easter eggs of the series

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

With the debut of the Falcão and the Winter Soldier series, new tensions were added to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the first episode, some doubts were thrown to the viewers and, consequently, many interesting references that should be developed in the next episodes.

It is worth mentioning that many of these references may indicate conflicts, encounters and other news in the plot of the heroes. So check out this list of five very important easter eggs featured in the debut episode of the new Marvel series!

5. The list of Bucky Barnes

One of the most interesting things about the beginning of Hawk and Winter Soldier was discovering Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) redemption plan. The character has been consulting with a therapist and having some rather bizarre nightmares. In one of these conversations, shown in the premiere episode, there is focus on the list of resolutions that the character wants to develop.

Among the names displayed there are two very well known to the public: that of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and also that of Andre Rostov, from the comics. Thus, there is a suggestion of inserting this last character into the narrative, since it is known that Zemo will be in the series.

4. A character from the comics

Joaquin Torres (played by Danny Ramirez) was one of the first partners of the hero Falcão presented in the series. He participates in a rescue mission with him outside the border with Libya while still investigating the infamous Flag Smasher group.

This participation is not in vain, since, in the comics, the young character assumes the identity of Falcão after the passage of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America. That way, the writers can already begin to suggest some of the directions of the characters in the premiere.

3. Flag Smashers

Within minutes, the writers have already established some of the main intentions of the Flag Smashers group. The radical online movement will be very important throughout the series and, in the premiere, this is evident.

In comics, the group was featured in 1985, in Captain America magazine number 312, when Karl Morgenthau rebelled against the concept of independent nations and fought against Steve Rogers. In this way, viewers watch in the series someone with a great similarity of name participating in an attack in Switzerland.

There are many similarities, isn’t it?

2. The Wilson Family

Despite having previously worked with the Avengers team and being highly worshiped by people, Sam Wilson’s life is quite complex. In Falcão and the Winter Soldier, viewers are introduced to Sam’s life, with the participation of his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) and some important revelations, such as the name of his parents: Paul and Darlene.

This is shown on the family boat, corroborating the origin of the character in the comics. In the original stories, however, there is a slight difference with respect to Sam’s father. There, Paul Wilson was a prominent minister in the political field, while in the series he was apparently the captain of a fishing boat.

1. Final credits

Finally, perhaps the most obvious easter eggs that have been presented so far, as Marvel has a tradition of surprising fans during credits and also in post-credits scenes. In the opening episode, although there are no additional scenes, there are some suggestions on things that will be covered in the series and make a lot of sense when thought within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are several blocks of text with various reports and documents about Captain America. Among them, it is necessary to highlight a headline that informs that forces of the island of Madripoor committed human rights violations – a direct reference to the X-Men.

Somehow, now with the purchase of Fox by Disney and the copyright returning to Marvel, it may be that the saga of mutants is getting closer and closer to the characters already known to the MCU. Will Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson get to know this dark place?