Next Friday (2), a new episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available on Disney +. Thus, to make fans more anxious, Marvel decided to release a small preview with images of what’s coming through its social networks.

With the short video, it is possible to see a little more about Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in the series. Apparently, the character will be the great villain of the series and has everything to shock viewers from the showing of the 3rd episode. It is worth mentioning that Zemo was seen in the last minutes of the episode entitled “The Star-Spangled Man”, aired on March 26th.

“Protect the legacy,” wrote Marvel in the publication posted on Twitter.

Check out the full preview:

Protect the legacy ⭐ Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/UYMBTcfcJV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 29, 2021

Marvel series brings together iconic characters from comics

Launched a few weeks ago, Falcão ea Soldado Invernal has been provoking good comments from the audience after each new exhibition. With its weekly distribution, Marvel has been ensuring that episodes have a continuous repercussion instead of releasing them all at once.

With the showing of the 2nd episode, the protagonists Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) finally got together and decided to work together on a mission involving the Flag-Smashers group. Who also tries to ally themselves with them is the new Captain America, soldier John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell).

However, the dynamic duo of the series raised two very famous comic book names during their recent conversations. In addition to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), quoted briefly, the two provoked a possible encounter with Zemo. Thus, the plot should address more about the villain from the next episodes.

So be sure to check it out. A new episode of Hawk and the Winter Soldier will be released on Friday (2) by Disney +!