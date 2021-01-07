Fake vaccines were sold for R $ 98 over the internet

On Tuesday (5), after complaints made on social networks, a PROCON-SP inspection team made an effort to locate a pharmacy that was selling fake doses of CoronaVac, a Chinese vaccine against covid-19, over the internet. The agency identified the page on the website, which is down, and reported it to the state police.

Upon arriving at the address informed on the page – Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, Vila Olímpia, São Paulo -, the inspectors found that the company does not exist. The Pharmacy 24 Hours website, which offered 100 doses of the vaccine at R $ 98 (with free delivery to the entire country) was just a blow to unsuspecting consumers.

The executive director of PROCON-SP, Fernando Capez, warns that “people, in the face of the serious situation we are experiencing, acquire these vaccines that, obviously, will not be delivered. It is a scam, a company that does not exist, that abuses citizens’ fear and insecurity. That’s a crime”.

Vaccine strokes

CoronaVac is a vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, which is being produced in São Paulo by the Butantan Institute, through an agreement signed between the state government and the pharmaceutical company. According to Governor João Dória (PSDB-SP), the immunization will start next January 25, depending on the approval of the drug by Anvisa.

The proprietor of PROCON paulista took the opportunity to recommend to consumers that they be careful when searching for information about covid-19 in Brazil. According to experts, malicious people have taken advantage of the population’s weakness to apply scams and spread false news.

No type of vaccine against coronavirus was made available in the Unified Health System (SUS) nor reached private clinics or pharmacies.