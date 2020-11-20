Fake Uniswap App Cost A User $ 20 Thousand

A Uniswap user lost 20 thousand dollars due to a Uniswap application he saw and downloaded in the Google Play store. It was stated that the mobile application, which was reported to be fake, had over a hundred user reviews on Google. The name of the application is “Uniswap DEX”.

A Uniswap application fraud product on the Google Play application has been released. Popular analyst Alex Saunders, known for his cryptocurrency comments, announced that one of his members lost $ 20,000 and cited a fake Uniswap app on Google Play as the reason. Saunders said on the matter:

“One of our members just lost 20 thousand dollars. Our member, who lost his money in a Uniswap application with 100 fake comments on Google Play, trusted the comments and gave his private key. Please report this practice. ”

In the news shared by CoinMarketCap, it was stated that Uniswap’s popularity increased in 2020, therefore it remained more vulnerable to many frauds such as identity theft. However, it was emphasized that even though Uniswap lost more than $ 1 billion of liquidity, it continued to be in high demand.

Imitated the original application

The application named UniDEX is mentioned as an application created by the Uniswap community and it has a download rate of over 50 thousand. The application has 4.2 points and over 4000 user reviews.

The fake application has only 100 reviews and downloads. Following the incident, some users said, “This app is fake! Make a complaint. ” It was observed that they started sending content review messages.



