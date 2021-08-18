Faith of Danschant: Chinese RPG Wins Beautiful Gameplay Video

Faith of Danschant: The Chinese market has been providing good titles for RPG fans, and one of the next ones that promises to attract public attention is Faith of Danschant: Hereafter.

To give you an idea of what’s to come, a video showing 12 minutes of gameplay in the game was released on the network, and from it we can see that the project looks quite promising, especially in the graphics part.

We can even see that combats come with the premise of exploring different aspects, since the character who appears in the recording can jump in the air and project himself towards the target on the ground to perform an attack or even use various sword blows.

Although there is still no set release date, it is known that Faith of Danschant: Hereafter will be released in PC and console versions, but platforms have not yet been announced by the production team.