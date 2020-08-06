Fairspin: Over $ 500,000 in Earnings and 10 ETH Gifts

Fairspin is the first online casino with Blockchain-based verification control. Each user can track their deposits and withdrawals through public smart contracts. The casino also continually publishes its account balance, recent game data and total bet and win amount on its home page.

The project has been operating under license by Curaçao eGaming and TruePlay Blockchain platform since 2018. Fairspin players have won more than 130,000 ETH so far. This amount continues to increase rapidly thanks to high payout percentages, high bonuses, regular promotions and fast withdrawals to crypto wallets.

New Record High Withdrawal and Over $ 500,000 In Earnings

In July, one of the new Fairspin players broke two consecutive records, with the biggest win and the highest one-time cash draw. The member carried out various transactions on July 5th. The largest transaction was recorded at 250 ETH ($ 57,060). This withdrawal equalized the record 101 ETH ($ 23,395) withdrawals registered by the same user.

The player earned a total of 2,731 ETH ($ 650,803) in July and transferred his winnings to the cryptocurrency wallet.

All the withdrawals of the player were made immediately and no transaction fee was charged as he deposited money in the cryptocurrency.

To give an example of how Fairspin users make big money in cryptocurrencies: On July 13, a player received 209.403 TPLAY (Fairspin’s own casino currency). Reached this balance as of 5:50:04 PM. You can check the net processing time on Etherscan.

A minute later, at 05:51:12, the balance of the player’s crypto wallet reached 209.4 ETH (equivalent to 209,403 TPLAY).

Absolute control and fast transactions on the money earned are among the main advantages appreciated by Fairspin users.

Fairspin’s New Bonus Program

Blockchain casino greatly expanded its bonus program list in July. Gifts are currently given to players of all levels.

Beginners receive up to 30 free spins and 140 free spins for registration, and 40 ETH for their first deposit.

Users depositing within one hour of registration receive 120% bonus instead of standard 100% bonus.

All players earn 5% cash, 2% cash weekly and 1% cash monthly from Monday to Wednesday. In addition, a deposit bonus of 20% to 25% is offered between Thursday and Sunday.

VIP users receive the most profitable bonuses: up to 25% cash back, 100% bonus on all deposits, 100 free spins per week, $ 5,000 bet (standard limit is $ 100) and x3 for tournament rewards they take the multiplier.

Over 100 New Live Games

More than 2000 games from leading providers are on the platform. Game main categories: live games, slots, roulette, card games, video poker and lottery.

Fairspin is constantly expanding its game library. Blockchain casino was integrated by more than 100 new live games by Evolution Gaming in July: roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, dice, fortune wheel and a soccer match simulator. Fairspin users can now play games with professional dealers and other players from all over the world.

It is worth noting that the above-mentioned huge amount of 2,731 ETH ($ 650,803) was won in live games: Roulette A, Roulette Macao, Live Blackjack C, Live Blackjack D and Live Blackjack E.

Promotions and Tournaments

Fairspin promoted the Free Spin Funnel on July 13-26. With this, users can earn unlimited free spins. The 20 most active players share the 10 ETH prize pool at the end of the race.

Playson’s August Cash Days tournament with a 40,000 euro prize pool is until 8 August, and between 14-23 August is the 280,000 euro prize pool – until August 24, and Playson Summer Deluxe 50,000 euro prize pool – Chase Money from Booongo Fairspin ‘ will also be open to participation.



