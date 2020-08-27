Fairphone 3+: Modular cell phone updated

The Fairphone project, which promotes the sale of a cell phone made only by ethical actions and sustainable materials, has gained a new version that further reinforces the values behind the idea. This is the Fairphone 3+, which can be purchased either as a new device or by upgrading the previous model.
The Fairphone 3, launched in 2019, is almost identical in technical specifications, which reinforces the idea of modular updating. The novelties are in the speakers, which have become more powerful, and in the camera modules.
The front sensor now has 16 MP (against 8 MP from the predecessor) and the rear has gone from 12 MP and f / 1.8 to 48 MP and f / 1.79. The new model is the Samsung GM1, replacing a Sony component and ensuring better performance in low light environments.
The other features remain the same: the processor is nothing top of the line (Snapdragon 632) and the battery has a low storage capacity (3,000 mAh), but the model is guaranteed in everyday use with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage , with additional support for microSD cards. The screen also remains the same, a 5.65 “panel with Full HD resolution.
Availability
Fairphone 3 owners can only purchase camera modules for € 70 (about R $ 460 in direct currency conversion). The complete Fairphone 3+ model costs US $ 469 (approximately R $ 3,090), with both being sold only through the manufacturer’s website. The launch takes place on September 14 and, for now, only European countries are in the shipping zone.