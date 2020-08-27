Fairphone 3+: Modular cell phone updated

The Fairphone project, which promotes the sale of a cell phone made only by ethical actions and sustainable materials, has gained a new version that further reinforces the values ​​behind the idea. This is the Fairphone 3+, which can be purchased either as a new device or by upgrading the previous model.

The Fairphone 3, launched in 2019, is almost identical in technical specifications, which reinforces the idea of ​​modular updating. The novelties are in the speakers, which have become more powerful, and in the camera modules.

The front sensor now has 16 MP (against 8 MP from the predecessor) and the rear has gone from 12 MP and f / 1.8 to 48 MP and f / 1.79. The new model is the Samsung GM1, replacing a Sony component and ensuring better performance in low light environments.

The other features remain the same: the processor is nothing top of the line (Snapdragon 632) and the battery has a low storage capacity (3,000 mAh), but the model is guaranteed in everyday use with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage , with additional support for microSD cards. The screen also remains the same, a 5.65 “panel with Full HD resolution.

Availability

Fairphone 3 owners can only purchase camera modules for € 70 (about R $ 460 in direct currency conversion). The complete Fairphone 3+ model costs US $ 469 (approximately R $ 3,090), with both being sold only through the manufacturer’s website. The launch takes place on September 14 and, for now, only European countries are in the shipping zone.



