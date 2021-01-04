Failure to Search ‘WhatsApp Web’ on Google

Those who search in English for the desktop version of WhatsApp Web, the most used messaging platform in the world, see “WhatApp” in the results list. This little mistake proves that even large companies will not provide error-free service.

It is necessary to use the WhatsApp Web service to access WhatsApp, one of the most used mobile applications in the world, which is part of Facebook. WhatsApp Web actually has Windows and MacOS applications, although most of the time access is provided through the browser, but it must be an old habit that most of the users access the service by searching on Google.

With over 2.2 billion users, you can see the “WhatApp” link in the results if you search the WhatsApp Web, which we expect all services to be error-free, and make the default search language English. The error in this text that redirects to the official website of the platform may be glaring. However, the “WhatsApp Web” group has a monthly search volume of 17 million on Google.

Probably the WhatsApp team will fix this error shortly. However, for now, even a small “s” deficiency is an indication that giant companies cannot do business without errors. It should also be noted that the search results are accurate in languages ​​other than English.

If you are using WhatsApp Web on your own computer, you can download free applications from the Windows Store or MacOS App Store and get a more stable service.



