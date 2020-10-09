Failure in Spain of the Radar Covid app

Radar COVID is an official application for SARS-CoV-2 virus contagion alerts for Android and iOS mobile devices.

Those users who have downloaded the application and accept its use will receive a notification in the event that in the 14 days prior to that notification they have been exposed to an epidemiological contact (less than 2 meters and more than 15 minutes) with another user ( totally anonymous) that has declared in the application to have given a positive result in the COVID 19 test, after accreditation by the health authorities.

Covid Radar App

The application will inform you exclusively about the day (within the previous fourteen) on which the contact exposure occurred, but not about the identity of the user to whom it has been exposed – impossible information as it is an application that does not request, use or stores personal data of users-, nor the identification of the device of this, nor about the time or place in which the exposure occurred.

Upon receiving a notification, the application will provide you with information for the adoption of preventive and assistance measures, in order to help contain the spread of the virus. But despite the Government’s efforts to promote it, the truth is that Radar Covid has not exactly been a download success, but almost the opposite: a failure, since less than 10% of Spanish smartphone users have gone down.

In fact, in exact numbers we have that 86% of the almost 47 million inhabitants in Spain have a mobile phone. And of that amount, only 9.9% have downloaded the Radar Covid app.



