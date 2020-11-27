Fahrizade, assassinated, architect of Iran’s nuclear program

Muhsin Fahrizade, a key figure in Iran’s nuclear program, who was assassinated in Tehran, was in the foreground as the target of Israel.

Muhsin Fahrizade, a key figure in Iran’s nuclear program, who was assassinated in Tehran today, stood out as Israel’s target.

Muhsin Fahrizade, architect of Iran’s nuclear program, assassinated

Fahrizade, who also served as the Head of the Ministry of Defense Research and Innovation Agency and a professor of physics at Imam Hussein University, a military institution, is also known for his activities in the military field.

Fahrizade was born in 1957 in the city of Kum, close to the capital Tehran, and served in the Revolutionary Guards Army, which was established after the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He was one of the Iranian officials that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was put on the sanction list with resolution 1747 on March 24, 2007, for being the Chief Advisor to the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces and the President of the Iran Physical Research Center (PHRC).

Fahrizade was among the people with whom Western journalists most wanted to interview, but the Tehran Administration in previous years had been trying to prevent the publication of information about the scientist and did not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) auditors to meet with him.

“Father of Iran’s military nuclear program”

The field of activity of Fahrizade, which Western intelligence organizations called “the father of Iran’s military nuclear program”, was to transform Iran’s scientific nuclear program into a nuclear potential for this country.

As a physics professor, Fahrizade is said to lead the secret program “Amad”, which was allegedly founded in 1989 to develop a nuclear bomb. According to the IAEA, the program was terminated in 2003.

Fahrizade was one of five Iranian figures on the list of the 500 strongest people in the world published by the US Foreign Policy Magazine.

It is stated that Fahrizade, considered to be the figure behind Iran’s nuclear program, played an active role in the signing of the nuclear agreement.

He was targeted by Netanyahu

He was the only Iranian scientist that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned in his presentation on the Iran nuclear program in May 2018.

Israeli sources announced that MOSSAD attempted to assassinate Muhsin Fahrizade Mehabadi, responsible for atomic reactors in Tehran, in 2018, but failed.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Fahrizade’s name was taken over by MOSSAD from the United Nations (UN) lists.

Fahrizade played an important role in the development of the atomic bomb in the United States in the 1940s compared to Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist.



