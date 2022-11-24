Facundo Pellistri’s debut performance at the World Cup helped Uruguay earn a point

Manchester United striker Facundo Pellistri made a great substitute for Uruguay in the first match of the World Cup, coming on in the 88th minute.

Former red devil Edinson Cavani also came off the bench in the 64th minute to try to change the game and find a winner for the South American side.

Unfortunately, despite a number of created chances, the game ended with a score of 0:0.

Pellistri created problems for South Korea as he worked well with Luis Suarez, especially in the first half, scoring some good goals in the penalty area.

Uruguay hit the crossbar twice as South Korea upset them. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was silent for most of the match, but the Koreans had their chances.

The 20-year-old Pellistri has yet to make his debut for the Reds after joining the club back in 2020.

Today he showed himself to be a disciplined and purposeful player, because playing on the right, he made some good blocks and tackles, helping his team defend in the first half.

When he lost possession of the ball, he worked quickly and efficiently to get it back in about the 70th minute.

Statistics show that he had 78% passing accuracy, 31 touches and two key passes. Darwin Nunez of Liverpool should have made a great cross, but he missed an easy chance.

He offered width to the Uruguay team and threw some promising goals into the danger zone, but unfortunately, South Korea was also reliable in its defense, and neither side was able to break through.

Uruguay will now play Portugal on Monday, where Pellistri will face teammates Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandez.

That hard-earned point leaves Group H wide open and it’s expected to be a three-way battle between Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, all in good shape, entering the competition.

After today’s performance of Pellistri in his debut match at the World Cup, it looks like he will play throughout the tournament.