Facundo Pellistri of Manchester United Showed Promise Despite Defeat

Uruguay lost 2-0 to Portugal after Bruno Fernandes of United scored a double.

Facundo Pellistri of Manchester United played for Uruguay, and although he was on the losing side, he showed promise against Portugal.

Pellistri came on in the 62nd minute and demonstrated an attacking attitude, making a good cross and two key passes. The accuracy of his pass was 73%.

The 20-year-old signed with Manchester United in 2020, but has spent most of his time on loan from Alaves and has yet to make his debut for the Reds.

He will be hoping that he can make a real impact in Uruguay’s last group game against Ghana to give his country a chance to qualify and get into Ten Haga’s sights in the future.

Meanwhile, former “red” Edinson Cavani played 73 minutes for his country.

He had a great opportunity to equalize shortly after Bruno Fernandes put Portugal ahead, but he underestimated the overhang and the ball went past him and a goal kick was executed.

He won two-thirds of his aerial duels, having a pass accuracy of 63%, and also gave two key passes to his colleagues.

Another former “red” who played for the South American team was Guillermo Varela.

He played for United only four times, but assisted Marcus Rashford in one of the goals that the Englishman scored in his debut match.

Varela played all ninety minutes, but made only 39 touches, and only one of his five shots reached the intended goal.

Uruguay will have to beat Ghana on Friday to get a chance to qualify, and hopes other results will be in their favor.