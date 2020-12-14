Facts you should know about Murtagh Fitzgibbons

In season 5 of Outlander, the series said goodbye to Murtagh Fitzgibbons, played by Duncan Lacroix, in a moving moment between him and his godson. Here are some details about Murtagh that might have gone unnoticed.

More appearances in the series?

Actor Duncan Lacroix has stated that his character was supposed to appear in a more extended role during Outlander season 3 when Murtagh was in Ardsmuir Prison alongside Jamie after the Battle of Culloden.

Was the character destined to survive?

Fans of the Outlander TV series may not know that Murtagh Fitzgibbons should never have returned after season 2 in the first place, as his character did not outlive Culloden in the novels.

Thankfully, albeit in a huge departure from the Outlander books, the creators decided to bring the fan favorite back in season 3 and then give him some crucial stories in the following seasons.

Was the ending for the character appropriate?

Lacroix has stated that although the moment of his death was not necessarily the great bow he had struck in Outlander, Murtagh lying dead on Claire’s table was in fact his last shot, thus making it a fitting send-off.

Did Murtagh manipulate Jaime’s attention?

When Outlander’s Jamie and Murtagh were trying to make sense of the Charles Stuart correspondence that young Fergus had stolen from them while in Paris, they came across a pile of musical scores.

They realized they were codes and it was Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix) who then turned Jamie’s attention to mother Hildegarde at L’hospital des Anges in Outlander.

Claire had already mentioned that Mother Hildegarde had once been shielded from music, so she was in a position to help Jamie decode the letter in Outlander.



