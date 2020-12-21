Facts that don’t make sense in the Netflix miniseries

Queen’s Gambit Currently ranked 67th on IMDB’s Greatest TV Shows of All Time, the seven-part miniseries did an admirable job of tying up loose ends. That said, there are still some things that don’t add up.

Is it D.L. Townes homosexual?

Townes’ sexual ambiguity is never explicitly addressed by anyone on the Lady’s Gambit show. Also, the plot is scrapped until the end when Townes arrives in Moscow as Beth’s emotional support.

Beth and her support

Throughout the Lady’s Gambit series, Beth is not particularly warm to the men she meets in her life. Most of the time she is cold, dismissive, and even a little uncomfortable.

Yet in the end, despite her lack of affection for them, all the men Beth meets in Lady’s Gambit collaborate and mindlessly assist Beth in the most important match of her life.

The end

At first glance, the ending of Queen’s Gambit makes almost zero sense. Despite her system lacking tranquilizers for some time, Beth can still hallucinate a giant chessboard on the ceiling while fully awake.

It should be noted that in Queen’s Gambit the ability to see a chessboard on the ceiling is a method that Beth Harmon has used throughout to master her game.

However, all along the tranquilizer pills were just a placebo that Beth thought she needed to become a chess magician in Queen’s Gambit.

In the end Beth did not need the tranquilizer pills because of her innate talent, which comes to the fore when she faces Borgov in the most important match of her life in Queen’s Gambit.



