Facts surrounding Jamie Fraser in the Starz series

Jamie often values ​​honor and duty. She protects those she loves and does not hesitate to go into battle. However, not everything about Jamie is adorable. The following things about the man don’t make sense in Outlander.

Quickly believed in time travel

When Claire confessed to Jamie that she was from the future, he immediately believed her. Love is surely blind, but she should have had at least several questions that would allow her to confirm her claims in Outlander.

She was coming from a period when betrayal and backstabbing were common. It wasn’t like he had met other people who had traveled back in time before. The whole concept should have been strange and hard to believe in Outlander.

Marriage to Laoghaire

Here’s an occasion where the Starz series differs from the books. In Outlander, Jamie knew that Laoghaire was responsible for the vilification of Claire. They had accused her of being a witch. He didn’t resist marrying her when he was away from Claire.

The Battle of Culloden

It was dramatic and emotional when Jamie chose to protect Claire’s life using the Craigh Na Dun stones just before Outlander’s intense Battle of Culloden. The two lovers felt that this was the only way. But it wasn’t the wisest thing to do.

It’s obvious that Claire, an Outlander character, has always cared more for him. And she was pregnant too. They could have figured things out together on the other side. But despite his love, he was so willing to let her go.



