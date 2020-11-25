Fact and fiction about Diana in the Netflix series

The streaming platform Netflix, launched a few days ago the premiere of season 4 of the series that narrates the life of the British royal family, The Crown, after a long wait.

Recall that the fourth installment of The Crown, focuses its plot mainly on the turbulent relationship between Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

As fans revel in this story told in season 4 of The Crown, they have been wondering if what is shown in the plot of the Netflix series happened as it is in real events.

As fans were able to see in The Crown, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) saw each other for the first time at the Spencer family’s Althorp estate. In real life, the first meeting is said to have taken place while they were walking through a field, as announced by Charles and Diana in their engagement interview.

Fans of The Crown saw in a scene when Diana was skating through Buckingham Palace. Although this has not been proven if it happened in real life, the creators of the series are convinced that this actually happened.

At The Crown, Diana danced “Uptown Girl” at the London Opera. In real life, this happened in 1985 when Diana secretly rehearsed with dancer Wayne Sleep, in order to perform surprisingly for Prince Charles’s birthday to a sizable audience.

When Diana performed on the birthday at The Crown, Prince Charles was not thrilled with Diana’s gesture. This fact actually happened as such, according to Royal expert Richard Kay who confirmed to The Sun and stated that Carlos was supposedly not impressed at all.

As The Crown shows, Diana suffered from an eating disorder. In real life the princess fought against this condition. Well, Diana herself confirmed it in 1995 during an interview with the BBC:

“It was a symptom of what was going on in my marriage. I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals.”



