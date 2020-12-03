FaceTime HD iPhones: These are the supported models

Apple’s proprietary alternative to other apps, FaceTime is the Apple application that you can use to make video calls and video conferences. And its use has skyrocketed in 2020 due to the current situation, that in October Apple launched an improved version, FaceTime HD, for the new iPhone 12, an improvement that allows anyone with an iPhone 12 to make video calls with a resolution 1080p, but only when connected to a Wi-Fi or 5G network.

FaceTime HD for more iPhone

Undoubtedly appreciated by the ‘early adopters’ of the 4 iPhone 12 models, the problem is that the rest of the users did not understand why their Apple mobiles could not also have FaceTime HD if it can be used over Wi-Fi network, especially having Note that even the iPhone 8 mounts a 12 megapixel camera that would allow you to video conference in HD as well.

In this regard, the MacMagazine website has discovered that the iPhone 8 and more have received the improvement of FaceTime HD as well. The feature was introduced in iOS 14.2, although Apple’s official release notes don’t mention it. However, if you go to the spec page of for example the iPhone 11, you will see that it has ‘FaceTime HD Video Calling over Wi-Fi’ as a feature.

IPhone models with support for FaceTime HD

Another way to verify that, at least officially, Apple has launched FaceTime HD for more models of its smartphones is to do the following: Go to the comparison area of ​​the Apple website to compare the characteristics of the iPhone, and put, for example, iPhone 12 and iPhone 8. If you scroll down the lists, it will appear that both terminals have the function.

The full list of iPhones that now support FaceTime HD is as follows:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max



