Facebook’s Possibility to Grapple with Bans

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said he was “concerned” about a possible US-wide ban on TikTok at an upcoming meeting with his employees. Facebook, which handled TikTok’s “state of emergency”, evaluated Donald Trump’s aggressive policy against China, according to BuzzFeed.

“May have bad consequences in the long run”

“I think this is really a bad long-term precedent and needs to be handled with care regardless of the solution,” said Zuckerberg, who said he was really worried and that this could have long-term consequences in other countries around the world.

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, has to sign a contract with another company until September 15 to run its operations in the US. ByteDance, known to be in talks with Microsoft, has not yet been able to reach an agreement at this point. According to reports, Microsoft must pay between $ 10 billion and $ 30 billion for TikTok to buy US operations. It is known that Microsoft wants to purchase TikTok operation rights in Australia, Canada and New Zealand in the future in case of achieving this agreement.

Can Facebook aspire to TikTok?

It was stated that Facebook employees asked Zuckerberg if he was interested in buying TikTok, but the CEO said he would not comment on the company’s business deals. TikTok, which is one of the biggest competitors of social media platforms such as Instagram, where Facebook holds, has been gaining power against Facebook for a long time.

What’s on Zuckerberg’s head?

Facebook’s founder and CEO Zuckerberg fears that the US sanctions against TikTok will be imposed on Facebook’s social media platforms in other countries. For example, after this decision, many other countries may shut down Instagram or ask them to sell their operation rights to a company in their country, claiming that Facebook shared personal information with the US government. While this may not be the case in the short term, it may hurt Facebook’s head in the long term.



