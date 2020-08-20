Facebook’s Old Interface Design Will Be Date In September

Facebook makes the new web interface that users offer in May mandatory. Facebook, which sends a notification to users who log into their accounts through the browser, clearly states that the old Facebook interface will not be available as of September.

Facebook, the largest social media platform in the world, launched a new user interface in May. This interface, which all users could experience, had a more modern look. Facebook developers did not pressure users who wanted to use the old Facebook design, and allowed users to use the interface they wanted. According to the latest statements, this situation will change in a short time.

If you recently logged into your Facebook account using any internet browser, chances are you have received a notification from Facebook. This notification shares a small piece of information that Facebook’s old design will be unavailable by September 1. So Facebook’s classic design will be inaccessible as of September 1. All of the users will continue on their way with Facebook’s new design.

Facebook does not mention how to implement this decision in the notification it sends to users. In other words, it is not yet clear whether the decommissioning of the old design will occur suddenly or in regions. However, it is a fact that September will be written in history as the month when Facebook’s old design was killed.

By the way, there is another place where you can see this new decision Facebook has made regarding design. If you access your account through the browser and switch to the old interface, you will see a warning on this issue in the top right menu. In this warning, it is mentioned that the old Facebook design will not be available as of September, just like the notification. The upcoming days will show how users will meet this decision.

This is how Facebook’s old web interface looked



