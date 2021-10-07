Facebook’s Downfall Increased Rivals’ Popularity, Poll Says

Facebook: On Wednesday (6), the global application market analysis agency Sensor Tower published a study that reveals an increase in the use of rival Facebook apps after their fall on Monday (4). In addition to Zuckerberg’s social network, the WhatsApp and Instagram platforms were also down.

According to the survey, Snapchat was the leader in “alternatives” with a 23% increase in the average time spent on the service by users compared to last week. Meanwhile, Signal and Telegram messengers showed an increase of 15% and 18% in the same category, respectively.

As you can see, TikTok (2%) and Twitter (11%) apps, which do not focus on direct messages, have seen a minor change. Even though it was down for 7 hours, Facebook’s services dropped a maximum of 28% and Sensor Tower warns that this is not indicative of permanent change.