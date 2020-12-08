Facebook’s Digital Money Hasp Does Not End!

Facebook’s recently renamed cryptocurrency project may face a lawsuit over its new name, Diem. Facebook, struggling with regulatory problems, came up with a problem again. Details are in our news.

Massive social media continues to cause controversy even when desperately trying to avoid negative developments. Just a week after Facebook changed the name Libra to Diem (meaning “day” in Latin), the company could face a lawsuit against a London-based fintech app of the same name.

If you remember, we reported last week that Facebook changed the name of the future cryptocurrency to avoid all regulatory hurdles in its path. However, the Unity behind the project seems to (again) pick the wrong name.

According to a recent report, a financial application with the same name as Diem threatened to sue Facebook and its partners for copying. Geri Cupi, the founder and CEO of the financial application in question, said in a statement that they were “stunned” when news came out that the Facebook Libra Association chose the name Diem. “As a small enterprise, we are concerned that customer confusion resulting from Libra’s actions will significantly affect our growth,” Cupi said. The UK initiative considered the idea of ​​saying “we are a small company”, but the legal team strongly advised that they should take action to protect the brand.

It is worth noting that this is the second similar situation of Facebook. Shortly after announcing its first Libra project last year, an Israeli insurance company called Libra sent a notice claiming it has all the rights to the “Libra” trademark.



