Facebook’s dating application goes live

Facebook Dating, whose social media application Facebook is expected to compete with Tinder-like dating applications, is starting its broadcasting life in Europe after a long delay. The site was originally expected to launch on Valentine’s Day.

Facebook’s friend finder service was originally available in the US. The system uses Facebook profiles you have created to find potential matches. Facebook then organizes these matches according to your preferences, groups and events you join.

According to the details shared by The Verge, the service appears to be only one tab in the mobile application for now. In addition, you will be able to use it integrated with other applications of Facebook. This means that your profile can show stories and posts from Instagram and provide video calls on Messenger. On the other hand, the Secret Crush feature puts both your Instagram and Facebook friends in line for potential matches.

In addition to all this, the connection of Facebook Dating service with other applications of the company recently raised ethical issues. For this reason, while the launch in Europe was to be held in February, it was reduced to these dates. Companies that launch such services are forced to undergo a series of examinations called Data Processing Impact Assessment (DPIA) within the scope of the European Union’s GDPR protections.

Facebook Dating will be available in countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg. Although it is not offered at first, the service is expected to be available in our country in a short time.



