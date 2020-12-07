Facebook’s Crypto Money Project Libra Name Changed

It was announced that the name of the crypto money project Libra, which caused Facebook’s security concerns, was changed to “Diem”. Diem is expected to be launched as a single dollar-backed coin early next year.

The name of the crypto currency Libra, which is expected to be launched next January, the social media giant Facebook has been changed to “Diem”. With this change, it is desired to prevent the crypto money from being called Facebook. In this context, the name of the Libra Foundation, which carried out the project together with the social media giant, became the Diem Foundation.

Facebook announced Libra in June 2019 after more than a year of secret development and research. Although Libra managed to attract attention in the first place, it sparked a reaction from international regulators and raised some concerns. Facebook, which ultimately repositioned Libra in a way to support state-backed currencies such as the dollar and euro, changed its name to avoid further reaction.

Diem could be launched at the beginning of next year:

It is said that the Libra or Diem project, which has shrunk in scope since its first announcement, will now start in a much more limited way. The cryptocurrency could be launched as a single dollar-backed coin as early as January 2021, according to the Financial Times.

“The Diem project will provide a simple platform that will allow the development of FinTech innovation and with it to allow consumers and businesses to make instant, low-cost, highly secure transactions,” said Stuart Levey, CEO of the Diem Foundation.

Facebook originally planned Libra as a mainstream cryptocurrency that could be spent online or offline, much like the dollar, aiming to make digital currency transfer faster and easier than it is today. Thanks to this, companies like Facebook would be able to offer financial services around the Libra project.

As a result, we can see that the project has changed its name in order to forget the past events and to get away from the Facebook name. It is not entirely clear when Diem will be released.



