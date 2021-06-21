Facebook’s Clubhouse Rival Meets Users

Facebook is starting to introduce the voice chat room feature developed by the Clubhouse wind to its users. Facebook is also launching its podcast service.

Facebook’s voice chat rooms will work similarly to Twitter’s Spaces feature. Chat rooms will be accessible through Facebook’s main app. The managers of the room will be able to give a voice to the speakers. Facebook will show voice chat rooms above stories in News Feed. In this format, users will also be offered the opportunity to earn income through rooms.

Facebook will leverage automation and user reports as it enforces the rules of its new format. Just like in the Clubhouse, room managers will be able to give a voice to speakers and report any violators. Facebook, which will follow a cautious approach, will only allow prominent people and content creators in the US to create rooms in the first place. However, all users will be able to participate in these conversations as listeners and have the right to speak if the room owner allows.

Facebook Groups will play an important role in the audio chat room experience. Group admins will also be able to start a voice chat room. However, Facebook will give this opportunity to certain groups at first.

Facebook will compete with Twitter and Spotify outside of Clubhouse with its voice chat rooms. Twitter Spaces and Spotify started to show up in this area with Greenroom.