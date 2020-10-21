Facebook works to let you know who lives near you

Menlo Park are working on a feature to recommend you to people in your neighborhood.

When we talk about social networks, many will think that you have the opportunity to meet a lot of new people and others with whom you have lost contact. But sometimes the ones you really have to get to know are those who are closest to you and we are not referring to your family, but to those who live door to door with you. With this pretext comes the Facebook function called Neighborhoods.

Facebook begins testing of Neighborhoods

When the Internet did not exist, a presentation with the closest neighbors was almost mandatory to find out who lived near you. This is also how good friendships were forged and thus relationships of trust from which you can ask a favor from time to time and vice versa. This has been somewhat lost unless they match the neighbor the moment you walk through the portal or a similar situation. To make everything a little closer with social networks comes Facebook and its Neighborhoods function.

The application is designed so that you can connect with other close people. For that, the Menlo Park will require your location to know where you live and from there connect with other people. Of course, you will have to register in the function to access all its benefits and also for the company itself to create the neighborhood in which you are, as a kind of group.

According to the statements echoed by SlashGear from Facebook, they affirm that “it is a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbors.” As a curiosity you will have at hand the profiles of the closest people even if you do not have them added as friends. This facilitates the creation of associations or groups to help those closest to you.

Of course, Facebook has created Neighborhoods in order to bring beneficial things to the people in a neighborhood. For this reason, as occurs in all kinds of services, the function has its rules, including inclusive language, sharing valuable and true information, as well as commenting on things that are exclusive to the closest environment.

A rival for NextDoor

In these times, different application developers seek to contribute something new with their services. For the same reason that we introduced you to Neighborhood by Facebook, which is already in its testing phase, NextDoor was born. The application has been in operation for about two years, but instead of downloading another application, users may switch to using this somewhat more accessible Facebook function if they have a profile.



