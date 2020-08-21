Facebook will say goodbye to old web design

Facebook’s classic web interface with a blue navigation bar at the top will be a thing of the past as of next month. According to the information on one of the support pages of the social network, all users will soon begin to see the new design. Although users are currently able to revert to the old Facebook design, a message is shown after the comeback saying “Classic Facebook will not be available from September”.

Facebook’s new design was announced at the F8 developer conference in May last year. The company, which immediately switched to the new design in iOS and Android, waited March for the design change on the desktop. The social network, which does not require the use of the new design, will change this approach as of next month.

The new design is a big change for those who have been using Facebook for a long time. The amount of white areas increases a little more in the cleaner looking design. In addition, dark mode is also available for those who wish.

In the new design, it is noteworthy that a more intense emphasis is placed on Groups. In addition; Fixed connections to the Watch, Marketplace and Gaming sections also welcome users on the main screen.

Facebook is collecting a bit of mess with its new design. However, it remains unclear whether this change will bring users back to the social network who are no longer visited by it.



